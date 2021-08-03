France’s Macron uses social media to push for vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has taken to popular social media apps in a new push to encourage vaccinations against COVID-19 and to reach out to younger people. Filming himself from his summer residency at Fort de Bregancon on the French Riviera, Macron, 43, offered to answer people’s questions in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok. As France is facing a surge in new daily cases, Macron said the vaccine is “the only weapon we have to face it.” He said he wants to counter “false information” and “rumors.” Macron’s move comes after three successive weekends of protests in France against a special virus pass that is planned to allow residents to safely dine out and travel.