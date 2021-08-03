Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Laurel Hubbard never wanted the attention that fell upon her. But as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics, she is happy she was able to be her authentic self. The 43-year-old was the focus on intense scrutiny — and debate — at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win _ Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal. She hopes that her participation in the Tokyo Games opens people’s minds.