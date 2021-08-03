Mask requirement in Olmsted County Government buildings effective Aug. 4

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- All Olmsted County employees and visitors will be required to wear a facial covering in Olmsted County government buildings effective August 4.

The mask requirement is going into effect because Olmsted County has been classified as a county with substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

Once a county reaches that transmission threshold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommend that face coverings be worn indoors and in public settings by everyone no matter vaccination status.

The mask requirement will be in place until further notice.