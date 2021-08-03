Mayo Clinic oldest employee turns 100

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sister Lauren Weinandt has spend the last 65 years working as a Sister for Mayo and yesterday celebrated her 100th birthday.

When she started in 1946 she was one of 120 Sisters and now only four remain, including her.

When asked about her work she calls it "cream for the coffee" meaning she enjoys every moment.

"I am grateful to God for giving me good health and a good long life and many friends" she says. "I think one of the Mayo's said there's no fun like work. It's just showing empathy and compassion for the patients, and try to calm and give them peace. And there is a lot of peace in praying."

Sister Lauren says some of her greatest memories happened with celebrities who either came to Mayo Clinic as visitors or as patients.

She has walked the halls with "It's a Wonderful Life" actor Jimmy Stewart and delivered cookies to Ronald Reagan.