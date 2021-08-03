McLaughlin outsprints teammate Muhammad for hurdles record

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin of the United States broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold. She finished in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over teammate and rival Dalilah Muhammad. McLaughlin came from behind after the last hurdle to top the defending Olympic champion. Muhammad’s time of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin’s old record, set just last month. Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.