National Night Out Tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - National Night Out is tonight and the Rochester Police Department is excited to celebrate.

People in the area and all across the country will be getting together to promote neighborhood unity and safety among police and communities.

Neighborhoods here are encouraged to register their gatherings at the website rocholmstednno.com and law enforcement members will stop by and visit.

National Night Out typically falls on the first Tuesday in August.