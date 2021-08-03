Olmsted County Commissioners approve plan to use millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County Commissioners approved a plan to use millions of dollars of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act Tuesday morning.

This plan includes 10 million dollars for a five year investment in affordable housing through the Rochester Area Foundation.

It is intended to create 1,100 housing units.

Five million dollars will be invested in a new home ownership program throughout the county.

One million dollars will go toward the purchase of a building on Broadway Avenue North for transitional housing.

100,000 dollars is also being allocated for repairs to the Rochester Community Warming Center.

Just under four million will be used for other projects including the new nature center at Oxbow Park and money to help school nurses prepare for the upcoming year.

An additional 11 million dollars in financial aid will be reviewed and allocated for use in the spring.