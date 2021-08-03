Olmsted County health experts discuss county mask recommendation

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) — Olmsted County Public Health is recommending all individuals, vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoor public, congregated areas. The county is also now requiring everyone to wear masks inside county operated buildings.

Tuesday afternoon, local health officials from OCPH, Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic came together to discuss the mask guidance.

“We understand and respect that the public isn’t going to be excited about this, but, the local data is showing us that, again, it’s time to act,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that stated any person, despite vaccination status, should wear a facial covering indoors if they are in an area where the COVID Delta variant is surging. This week, Olmsted County became an area of “substantial transmission,” meaning more than 50 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 out of 100,000 residents in a seven day period.

“It’s becoming clear, in some cases, that even vaccinated people can spread the virus even if they don’t have any symptoms,” Briggs said.

Local experts say they are learning more about the Delta variant every day, but they are still figuring it out.

“The national and state trends, as well as the epidemiological trends really show that Delta is here,” Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John O’Horo said.

Whether it’s the start of a new COVID peak, or just a temporary faux pas, local health officials want to be ready.

“While my hope is that we don’t stay at this rate very long and just bump in the road, I think we need to come together as a community and prepare for another wave of transmission,” Briggs said.

As of Thursday, 84 percent of the eligible population in Olmsted County are fully vaccinated. Health experts say if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time to do so.