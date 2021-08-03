Olmsted County reaches COVID-19 transmission threshold, recommends masking indoors

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) have issued a new classification system that recommends when masks should be worn indoors.

Olmsted County has now reached the threshold for when mask recommendations go into effect.

Olmsted County administrators and Olmsted County public health recommend that everyone no matter their vaccination status wear a face covering in the following situations:

In public, indoor settings in areas with substantial or high community transmission (which includes Olmsted County currently.)

Where there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as schools, health care settings, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities.

If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.