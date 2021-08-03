Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a Pentagon officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

More details about the violence were expected at a Pentagon news conference.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

The Pentagon was locked down for more than an hour after the incident.