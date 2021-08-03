Rain chances remain limited this week

Looking at the rainfall numbers from this Spring and Summer is definitely concerning. Since March, Rochester has only had one monther with a surplus of precipitation. That was all way back in March with a surplus of only 0.20" of precip. Since then, we've consistently seen a deficit each month in the precip category. May and July were pretty close to average for rainfall, but April and June were in the top 6 for driest months on record at RST (for the months of April and June).

For the calendar year, Rochester is now over 7" of precipitation behind average. That number is expected to grow with the limited chances of rain this week.

We'll have a chance of isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts look to be less than a quarter of an inch Thursday. We'll have another chance of isolated storms on Saturday. Right now, nothing looks extremely widespread this week.

Temperatures will be on the climb as we move into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Sunday through next Tuesday.

Nick