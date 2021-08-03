Rochester city leaders discuss possibility of a city wide mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In May, the state deemed it safe to remove the statewide mask mandate, but now, as the COVID-19 cases increase and the Delta Variant spreads rapidly, city and county officials are reevaluating mask policies.

"We had not been looking at requiring masking. But, this weekend when the county hit that substantial rate that the CDC has been talking about," said Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor.

She said her office has received a handful of messages from people asking about a mask mandate.

"It has been brought to our attention, certainly by parents of young children in town. Their concern has increased. So, we have received a number of emails and calls. Actually, on both sides of this particular issue,' do it' and 'don't do it'," Norton said.

She said on Thursday, the possibility of implementing a city-wide mask policy will be discussed in an advisory team called the Emergency Operations Center.

"We would have to now, as I understand it, reimplement an executive order and then after we do that, part of it would be the ability to have the mask mandate. So, that would follow that implementation of an executive order. There may be other ways to do it. We're having a legal look at that. For instance, if things did get progressively worse and we needed to respond to this. Could the City Council take a vote at the meeting? Or do we need to again, implement an executive order first? So, we are looking at all those things on Thursday morning and we'll make a decision after that," she said.

Norton said a year and a half ago, the city of Rochester had an executive order, along with a mask mandate. But the order expired when Gov. Tim Walz ended the statewide order.

"We would have to reinstate our own, which we can do in order to give the authority to do this type of thing. So, that's where we are at. And I have authority as Mayor to have an executive order that would only be in place for three days and then the City Council would have to act on it. And so those are the kind of things we are talking through," Norton said.

She said the process of issuing a mask policy takes a lot of discussions.

"If we see a dramatic increase and we really need to crack down quickly in hopes that we can do this in a very short period of time. Maybe only have it for several weeks, if we can get this under control. How would that be done and how quickly if I would have an order like that, how quickly would the City Council have to act? So, those are the kind of things we are discussing right now," Norton said.

At least one City Councilmember is firm about a mask requirement.

"I think we need to do everything we can to keep Rochester citizens in the community safe," said Molly Dennis. "I feel indoor masking is very important and places where we are congregated."

Norton said mandating masks could be avoided if people did it on their own.

"If we can just get vaccinated and if you're not wearing your mask. And even if you are vaccinated you might want to wear your mask cause they're having breakthroughs just to protect yourself and other people. That's how we take this down. The mandate isn't, that's kind of the last resort," she said.

