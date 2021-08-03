RPS board discusses back to school, delta variant

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- As the school year inches closer, many were asking what will school look like this fall.

Some board members expressed uncertainty.

"I was hoping that Olmsted county would remain as an island untouched by this variant," said RPS Chair Jean Marvin. "In two weeks, we should have a better idea of how that looks. That would still give our families two weeks before most schools open. Schools will have time to prepare, students will have time to prepare."

"That is our job as school board members, to A) reflect the priorities of our community, B) make decisions for what's best for our community, and C) to take the fallout on behalf of our staff," said Clerk Melissa Amundsen.

The board showcased a three-step guidance presentation on how it will handle COVID-19 mitigation. Currently, RPS requires masks for children ages 2 to 12, and recommends masking for older students and staff.

The interim superintendent says all options are still on the table.

"This situation is really fluid. So, I'm confident that a month from now, when we really open schools, we will have a great strategy to keep it safe. Do I know what that strategy is gonna be right now, given how much stuff has changed? No, but we're working on it constantly," said Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.

Some public commenters want children to have the choice.

"They have a right to wear or refuse masks as a measure to prevent or reduce COVID-19 infections," said one public commenter.

Other commenters showed support for the board's decisions.

"I recognize that it's important for me to wear a mask, even if I'm still vaccinated, cause I could still get sick and still spread it to other people who may not be vaccinated," said one public commenter.

Pekel says the board's decisions should not be taken as political ones, and there is more to COVID mitigation than just masks.

"But in the end, these are matters of public health, these are not matters of ideology. These are matters of how we could do the best we can do to keep kids safe?" said Pekel. "While I understand that masks have gotten the big attention, I didn't want to put on a mask coming here tonight. They're just one piece of the larger puzzle."