Saudi man executed in Shiite-populated east for rebellion

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced the execution of a man it says had been found guilty of armed rebellion and protesting against the state. The execution took place in the Shiite populated eastern region of Qatif. The Interior Ministry said Tuesday the man had participated in the attempted killing of police by opening fire at various security points and patrols throughout Qatif. It said he also assisted in weapons smuggling and took part in marches and riots, which Saudi law deems as undermining the social fabric and cohesion of society. The statement did not specify when the alleged crimes took place.