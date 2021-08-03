Seoul: North Korea releases army rice reserves amid shortage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency says North Korea is releasing emergency rice reserves as a heat wave and drought worsen a food shortage. North Korea’s moribund economy has been battered by the pandemic, and its food situation is expected to deteriorate more until the autumn harvest. South Korean lawmakers say the spy agency told them North Korea is sending rice reserved for wartime uses to people with little food, laborers and rural state agencies. The lawmakers didn’t elaborate, but a private expert says North Korea likely released the reserves to stabilize prices. The spy agency has a spotty record in confirming developments in North Korea, but leader Kim Jong Un has hinted at a food shortage.