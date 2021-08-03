Service held for last survivor of ’58 Great Lakes shipwreck

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — A memorial Mass has been held in northern Michigan for the last remaining survivor of a Lake Michigan shipwreck that killed 33 people in 1958. Frank Mays was one of two people who survived the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley. The freighter was on its way to Rogers City, Michigan, to pick up a load before the shipping season ended. The 89-year-old Mays died on Jan. 7 in Zephyrhills, Florida, but a memorial Mass was held Monday in Rogers City, his hometown. In 2018, Mays spoke at a Detroit museum, recalling how he and Elmer Fleming survived after the Bradley split in two during a storm. They were in the water for 15 hours.