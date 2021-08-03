Skip to Content

Settlement reached in fatal standoff shooting in Maryland

2:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore County official and attorneys confirm that a settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Black woman fatally shot by police after a standoff she posted on social media. News outlets report that an agreement was reached last week in the case of Korryn Gaines, who was killed in the 2016 shooting. An attorney for Gaines’ family would not confirm a total amount. County spokesman Sean Naron confirmed an agreement was reached, saying the parties are still finalizing a written agreement. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content