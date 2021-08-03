UPDATE: One arrest after standoff at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A call to police was made just before 3 p.m. Monday after a woman was heard screaming inside a hotel room at the Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester.

The caller reported hearing the woman say, "You don't have to point the gun in my face," and other distressing pleas for the man to stop.

Rochester Police said the man inside the room, identified as Nathan Titus, 39, was uncooperative when they tried to make contact, and remained locked inside the hotel room.

Officers forced the door open after a five-hour standoff. Titus then came out of the room and was arrested.

They said Titus and the 35-year-old woman were ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.

A handgun was later recovered by police and a portion of the hotel was evacuated during the incident.

Police said the ex-girlfriend sustained injuries from being assaulted by Titus.

Titus is facing assault and potentially other charges for the incident. He is last known to have a Lake City address.

Previous coverage can be found here.