Vikings owner on league-low vax rate: ‘We’re very concerned’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been absent from practice this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Mike Zimmer has expressed deep frustration with his unvaccinated players. That has created some tension at the outset of training camp. The Vikings have continued to express confidence in their team chemistry to tamp down any potential division over a polarizing issue. They could be in for a lot of work on that front this season. According to a person with knowledge of the data, the Vikings have the league’s lowest vaccination rate at 70% of players with at least one dose.