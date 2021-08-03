Winona State University to require masks, regardless of vaccination status

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Winona State University is updating its campus COVID-19 protocol to require students, faculty, staff and visitors to use a cloth face-covering in all public indoor spaces on university campuses.

The new requirement is effective Wednesday and applies to people at campuses in both Winona and Rochester, regardless of vaccination status.

This protocol will remain in effect through the first several weeks of the fall semester.

University leadership will continue to monitor the situation actively and adjust requirements as needed.

WSU continues to encourage all of its students to get vaccinated prior to their return.