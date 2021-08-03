Woman accused of killing ex-husband, burying body in yard

(AP) -- A St. Paul woman is charged with murder for allegedly shooting her ex-husband in the back of his head and burying his body in the yard, then building a shed on top of him.

Authorities say the body of 50-year-old Kou Yang was recovered on Saturday, about a month after he was last reported seen.

Forty-year-old Karina Her is charged with second-degree intentional murder and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday.

Court records do not list an attorney for Her.

An autopsy showed Yang had been shot twice in the back of the head.