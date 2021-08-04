Belgium seizes tens of millions of counterfeit cigarettes

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s customs officers have arrested 40 people and seized tens of millions of counterfeit cigarettes in raids targeting illegal production sites across the country. Belgium’s finance ministry described the operation as the biggest in the history of the customs service. The ministry could not provide an estimate value of the merchandise seized Wednesday since a final inventory has yet to be done. Illegal production of manufactured tobacco has been growing in the European Union in recent years. Cigarettes seized in Belgium are mainly destined for the British and French markets, where excise duties are higher.