Biden nominates Mark Brzezinski as US ambassador to Poland

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Mark Brzezinski to serve as his ambassador to Poland. Brzezinski served in Barack Obama’s administration as the first executive director of the White House’s Arctic Executive Steering Committee and as the U.S. ambassador to Sweden. He also has deep ties to Poland. If confirmed, Brzezinski would be dispatched to Poland at a moment when Central and Eastern European allies of the United States are closely watching the Biden administration’s approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Brzezinski is the son of Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as national security adviser under President Jimmy Carter. His sister, Mika Brzezinski, is a host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”