Drones analyze temperature differences across Rochester for environment study

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency sent drones on a programmed route to map out the City of Rochester using thermal technology on Tuesday.

The route was part of a series of Pollution Control's demonstration flights aimed at integrating climate adaption and environmental justice considerations into potential drone uses.

The Med City was chosen as part of the project due to its many buildings and roads that absorb and re-emit the sun's heat.

The hope is to use the gathered data to make observations on how well the current infrastructure is cooling the city and where to make investments in the future.