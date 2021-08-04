EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?

BOSTON (AP) — After a federal eviction moratorium was allowed to lapse this weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium Tuesday on evictions that would last until Oct. 3. The new eviction ban aims to keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread. It also give states additional time to get out nearly $47 billion in rental assistance, most of which has yet to be distributed to tenants or landlords. The new ban would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.