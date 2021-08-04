Explosion at military barrack outside Syrian capital kills 1

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting an explosion at the entrance of a military barrack on the western edge of the capital Damascus has killed a bus driver and set the vehicle on fire. The explosion early Wednesday sent a large black cloud of smoke billowing over the area. State media says initial reports suggest an explosion in the gas tank of a bus at the entrance of the barracks caused the fire. The barracks are located near Qudsaya west of the capital. The Syrian government rarely reports on security-related matters and it was not possible to reach the area.