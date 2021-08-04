Father who left children alone charged in shooting death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man whose two young children were left unsupervised near a gun is facing a felony count in the inadvertent shooting death of his son. Giovanni R. Smith is charged with neglecting a child resulting for the incident that killed the 2-year-old boy. The complaint says Smith’s 4-year-old child told authorities the two siblings were in the bedroom watching cartoons when he took the defendant’s gun off a speaker and shot his brother. Court documents show that the 26-year-old Smith then took the gun and placed it on top of a kitchen cabinet.