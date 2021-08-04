Firefighting planes resume flights over fire north of Athens

VARIBOBI, Greece (AP) — Firefighting planes resumed operation at first light in Greece to tackle a major forest fire on the northern outskirts of Athens. The fire in the Varibobi and Tatoi suburbs of the Greek capital raced into residential areas on Tuesday forced thousands to flee their homes amid Greece’s worst heat wave in decades. It was the worst of 81 wildfires that broke out around the country in 24 hours from late Monday to late Tuesday. The fire department said Wednesday that five water-dropping planes and nine helicopters were helping more than 500 firefighters, soldiers and numerous volunteer groups on the ground.