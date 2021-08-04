Flaunt it, Mel! Brooks memoir ‘All About Me’ out this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — If anyone has a right to tell his story, it’s Mel Brooks. The 95-year-old comic giant has a memoir coming in November. It’s called “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.” Brooks is expected to share all the highlights — and a few setbacks — in a career that includes such classics as the films “Young Frankenstein” and “Blazing Saddles” and the film and Broadway play “The Producers.” In a statement, Brooks said: “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”