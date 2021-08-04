Wisconsin governor: State employees must wear masks indoors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has ordered state workers to wear masks indoors, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Wisconsin. The Department of Administration issued the mandate on July 30. It goes into effect Thursday. It applies to all state workers, contractors and interns while they’re working indoors in state facilities. They can remove their masks when working outdoors, in a personal office or in a workspace with the door closed. Fully vaccinated employees won’t have to wear masks around other fully vaccinated employees.