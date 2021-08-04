Hazy sunshine today; rain chances increase heading toward the weekend

Warm, hazy sunshine today

The bright, pleasant weather we've been enjoying for the past few days will continue for our Wednesday with a bit of haze lingering in the area. The large area of slow-moving high pressure that has been planted just to our south will stick around for one more day, keeping our weather quiet and seasonably warm. Expect sunshine with occasional cloud cover and haze throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 80s and light southwest winds. The Air Quality Index will remain in the moderate range, similar to what we experienced Tuesday and the oranges and reds on the Air Quality map will stay north of us.