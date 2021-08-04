Skip to Content

In rare move for murder defendant, Durst expected to testify

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand at his Los Angeles County murder trial. The 78-year-old Durst could begin testimony as early as Thursday morning, and it’s likely to last several days. Having the defendant testify at a murder trial is considered extremely risky, but it worked for Durst once before. He took the stand at his 2003 Texas trial, and was acquitted of murder. Durst is now charged with killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000. He has pleaded not guilty.

Associated Press

