Isolated storm chances ahead

Isolated and scattered storms will be possible over the next several days. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Thursday morning extending through the evening. Severe weather is not expected Thursday. Dry conditions are expected on Friday with another round of isolated to scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll keep an eye on the outlook for stronger storms on Saturday. Right now, it's a little too early to say how strong storms will be on Saturday and Sunday.

The best time of rain Thursday will be in the afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms are not expected to be extremely widespread Thursday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to stay under a quarter of an inch for most areas Thursday. There could be some pockets of heavier rain, but those will be extremely isolated across the area. The rain chances on Saturday and Sunday could bring another 0.25-0.50" to the area.

The rain chances ahead are a good sight to see. We're just over 7.5" below average for precip this calendar year. High temperatures will jump into the upper 80s early next week. I've lowered temperatures for the upcoming weekend due to the rain potentially keeping us slightly cooler.

Nick