Man pistol-whipped by Colorado officer feared for his life

DENVER (AP) — A Black man who was pistol-whipped and choked by a suburban Denver police officer says he feared for his life during the violent confrontation that led to assault charges against the officer and later his resignation. Kyle Vinson said Wednesday that he was afraid of dying when the officer held a gun to the back of his head and pointed it at his chest while arresting him on July 23 for a probation violation. The homeless Army veteran said he thought about things like never being able to see his brother or his friends, ride his bicycle or eat again.