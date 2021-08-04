Minnesotans can now submit requests for $100 vaccination reward

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday morning that Minnesotans can now submit their requests for their $100 vaccination reward.

Minnesotans who are 12 years or older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card.

Governor Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the program and is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions.

Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health at https://mn.gov/covid19/100/ by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Walk in or make an appointment for the free shot through the Vaccine Connector: https://vaccineconnector.mn.gov/en-US/ or call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.