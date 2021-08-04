Skip to Content

Muslim mob badly damages Hindu temple in central Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a Muslim mob stormed a Hindu temple in a remote town in eastern Punjab province, damaging statues and burning down the temple’s main door. The attack on Wednesday followed an alleged desecration of a madrassa, or religious school, by a Hindu boy earlier this week. A police official says that the mob also blocked a key road nearby after attacking the temple. He says the mob was apparently incited that a local court had granted bail to the 8-year-old Hindu boy in the alleged madrassa desecration. The official said soldiers were called in and subsequently managed to bring the situation under control. 

Associated Press

