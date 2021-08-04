North Dakota regulators order company to remove wind turbine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines from a summer house that belongs to a family in Oliver County. The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to require that Minnesota Power remove the turbine within six months. The company can either leave it down or move it farther away from the Oliver County home. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Keith Kessler and his family filed a complaint last year that the turbine is within the 1,400-foot buffer the company said it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences at its Bison wind farm. The PSC said the house fit the definition of occupied even though the family does not live there full-time.