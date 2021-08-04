Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon police force has identified the officer who was fatally stabbed at a transit center outside the Pentagon. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Officer George Gonzalez was a New York native and Army veteran who served in Iraq. He’d been on the police force for three years. He died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building on Tuesday. The suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia. The circumstances and motive remain unclear.