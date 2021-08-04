Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan. In a notice filed in the Federal Register, the department says it can find no trace of the bottle’s whereabouts and that there is an “ongoing inquiry” into what happened to the gift of booze. The whisky was valued at $5,800 and was presented to Pompeo in June 2019, presumably when he visited Japan for a diplomatic meeting. A representative for Pompeo says Pompeo “has no knowledge of the gift and has not been contacted by anyone regarding an investigation of it.”