Reaction to Minnesota Supreme Court’s permit to carry ruling

KTTC-- On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the state's permit to carry law.

The court ruled the state's gun law requiring gun owners to carry a permit when their gun is in public does not violate second amendment rights and is constitutional.

The ruling comes after a man was convicted of carrying a gun without a permit, and he tried to appeal his gross misdemeanor.

"The [Minnesota] Supreme Court in their writing of their opinion really severely underestimated just how burdensome it is to go through that [permit] process," said Rob Doar, Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Political Director.

He said receiving a permit involves a background check, a class from a state public safety certified permit to carry instructor and a physical shooting course.

He said it also costs hundreds of dollars to take a permit course and that it's a barrier for some gun owners.

"There are absolutely zero ranges inside the borders of Minneapolis or St. Paul. So, somebody who lives in the inner city may not have a vehicle, it's really substantially burdened in order to get that permit to carry. And then you have to pass that background check but there is a waiting period as well. During the height of the COVID epidemic, some people were needing to wait for or five months before they could even apply," Doar said.

He believes anyone legally eligible to purchase a gun should be able to carry it in the public.

"If you're not a prohibited person. If you're not addicted to drugs. If you haven't been diagnosed mentally ill. If you don't have a felon on your record if you're not a domestic abuser. If you are legally allowed to own that firearm. We don't think that there's any efficacy to putting that barrier of entry into needing to get that government's permission to carry it out in public," Doar said.

Rashmi Seneviratne, Executive Director for Protect Minnesota. A gun violence prevention group, has a different opinion on the court ruling.

"I think they're a hundred percent right. There is a vested interest in our community to ensure that those who are carrying are doing it safely. And it helps police because they are aware of the person that has the gun and who has the gun," Seneviratne said. "It helps community members. Statistics and research has already shown this."

She believes the law adds extra protection for safety.

"If you are looking at the original intent of the constitution as most people will when they talk about Second Amendment issues, it says well regulated. We're just ensuring that you're safe," Seneviratne said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the number of gun permits issued increased by 88 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

"There's been a big explosion. And I think it's a mix of the civil unrest that we've seen in the metro area and I am a permit to carry instructor as well. And I have seen a huge number of increase particularly among women and ethnic minorities who have an expressed interest and their self-defense. And I think they've seen kind of the lawlessness that's happened in their own backyards and they've realized that they, at the end of the day, they are responsible for their own personal safety," Doar said.

Seneviratne understands many have guns for self-defense but believes some gun owners are not keeping the guns in a safe place.

"Are we as a society insuring that gun owners especially new gun owners understand safe storage? You'll see a lot of people who have guns just in their pocket or in the back of their pants and that's no way safe. There are a lot of cases of people leaving guns in their glove compartment that's no way safe. That's not safe. That's not proper storage," Seneviratne said.