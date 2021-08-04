RST employee assists stranded passenger who traveled to wrong city

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A Rochester International Airport employee is being celebrated after helping out a stranded traveler from India.

The traveler mistakenly bought a ticket to Rochester, Minnesota instead of Rochester, New York.

Mick Bullerman, an RST Skycap, helped the man by giving him food for dinner that night and breakfast the next day.

Tiana O'Connor, RST's Marketing and Communications Manager, explained it's not the first time someone has accidentally ended up in the Med City.

"Believe it or not, it honestly happens a few times a week," said O'Connor. "So when somebody will end up here that is destined for New York, or unfortunately, in scenarios where people are looking to come to Rochester, Minnesoata and they end up in New York instead and then have to get re-booked."

Bullerman was awarded with an RST Cares Award for his good deed.