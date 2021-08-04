SE Minnesota man thanks ambulance workers who saved him from heart attack

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Theilman man has a heartfelt thank you, to the dream team responsible for saving his life after he had a heart attack.

Without a phone, he decided to drive himself to find help.

On July 19th, Terry Krusmark of Theilman suffered a heart attack and he lived to tell his story.

"He kept telling us, tell my wife I love her," Mayo Clinic Paramedic Kayla Brotzler recalled.

We caught up with Terry and his wife this week as they stopped by the Plainview Ambulance building to say thank you to the EMT and paramedic who saved Terry's life.

"I honestly left Elgin thinking I could make it home," Krusmark said. "I had no energy, it felt like a ton of bricks was on my chest. I couldn't breathe, I couldn't get my breath no matter what I tried and it was getting worse and worse."

Krusmark was trying to find help and drove himself to the ambulance building in Plainview.

"Like I said, it isn't the smartest thing to do but I got here," Krusmark said.

"We went to go open the door and as soon as we saw him, we knew he's sick," Brotzler. "We put all the leads on him to do a 12 lead to get a good picture of his heart and as soon as we put it on, we knew he was having the heart attack."

"As far as textbook, his vitals, the way the monitor looked, everything, it was like this is exactly what a heart attack looks like," Mayo Clinic EMT Molly Macho said.

Three days later Krusmark was back home and ready to express his gratitude to the women who gave him a second chance at life.

"Like I was telling these two, I don't know what to do for them," Krusmark said. "I don't know what to do to thank them."

"A lot of the times we drop off our patients and we don't really know what the outcome is," Brotzler said. "So for us to know the outcome and to see him here in the flesh, it's very rewarding to us."

"I'm very blessed," Krusmarks' wife Sue said. "I'm very grateful they were here to provide for him. There's a lot of gratitude."

Krusmark says he's now on a low sodium diet and doing physical therapy, in addition to adding a couple new medications.

He is also encouraging everyone to have an echocardiogram done to keep an eye on your heart health.