Senate requests outside investigation of harassment claim

11:09 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Democrats have asked that an outside investigator look into allegations of sexual harassment made by a former staff member. Senate leaders say an internal evaluation of the claim would not instill confidence in its results. A former aide to a senator says she was harassed by another legislative staff member. That person previously worked in the state House and as a campaign operative for Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent. The man accused of harassment was dismissed by Kent’s campaign and eventually fired by the House. He denies doing anything wrong. 

Associated Press

