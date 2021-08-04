Serbian ambassador to Russia dies in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s ambassador to Russia and formerly a well-known journalist, Miroslav Lazanski, has died. He was 71. Serbian media and officials said Wednesday that Lazanski died at his home in Belgrade from “the consequences of a heart attack.” Before turning to politics in 2016 when he was elected to parliament as a lawmaker of the right-wing ruling Serbian Progressive Party, Lazanski was a journalist, war reporter and a military commentator who worked for several major media outlets both in Croatia and Serbia. Known for his pro-Russian stance, he was named Serbia’s ambassador in Moscow in 2009.