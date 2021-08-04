South Africa quickens vaccine drive, gets more doses from US

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hitting its stride after a faltering start, South Africa’s mass vaccination campaign gave jabs to 220,000 people a day last week and is accelerating toward the goal of 300,000 per day. With large deliveries of doses arriving and some vaccines being assembled domestically, South Africa appears on track to inoculate about 35 million of its 60 million people by the end of the year. Across Africa, less than 1.5% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated. After starting with just a dozen vaccination sites, South Africa now has more than 3,000.