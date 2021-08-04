Substitute teacher shortage spurs Rochester Public Schools to increase pay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Rochester Public Schools announced a permanent pay raise for substitute teachers.

The change was initially put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RPS decided to make the pay raise permanent to address the current shortage of workers.

Karl Bakken, RPS Executive Director of Human Resources, explained why the change was necessary.

"During COVID, we did increase it temporarily last year up to $165, but we decided just to keep that rate to stay competitive and to try to fill those vacancies that we have daily, so that students will have a qualified teacher teaching them."

The pay for substitute teachers will increase from $140 for general educators and $150 for special educators to $165 per day for all.