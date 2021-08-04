“Uuuh-aaah!” Sport climbing’s Ondra screams his way to top

TOKYO (AP) — The loudest vocalizations of the Tokyo Games may come from the grounds in one of the Olympic program’s newest sports. Adam Ondra is widely considered the best climber in the world and a gold medal favorite in sport climbing’s Olympic debut. He’s also a bit of a yeller. Ondra has completed some of the world’s most difficult outdoor climbs, screaming, growling and grunting his way to the top. The rock star of rock climbing is among the eight finalists for the first finals in sport climbing’s Olympic history. He’s likely to yell his way to the top if he ends up winning.