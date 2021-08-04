ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 'Vax to School' campaign is underway. It's a partnership between the Department of Health and the Department of Education in an effort to get Minnesota students and staff vaccinated before the start of the school year.

"Reach out to your child's healthcare providers now, to see what vaccines they need," Minnesota Department of Health Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann said.

She added some details about the overall vaccine numbers, stating fewer parents are getting their children vaccinated in general.

"The 7th-grade coverage levels for Tdap and meningococcal vaccines dropped by 8% and 7%. Coverage levels for Kindergarten students also dropped," she said.

"Making sure all students who are eligible to get vaccinated do, is very important to me," 4th-grade teacher, Qorsho Hassan, said. Hassan is the current Minnesota teacher of the year. She teaches in Burnsville.

Minnesotans 12 and older can receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which takes five weeks to go from first dose to fully vaccinated.

The 'Vax to School' campaign will highlight voices from educators, pediatricians, and parents on the critical need to get students 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.