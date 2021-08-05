Skip to Content

$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market

New
2:36 pm National news from the Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A San Francisco investment banker has sold his Maui mansion to a retired hedge fund CEO and a Hollywood actress for $45 million. The cash sale of the eight-bedroom oceanfront residence reflects a hot market where the median price of a Maui home tops $1.1 million. According to Adam Weiss and Barret Swatek’s real estate agent, the price of the home they purchased is the second-highest in Hawaii. The most expensive single-family residence sold for $46.1 million on Kauai in 2018. But that home is on more than 15 acres, while the Maui property sits on less than an acre.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content