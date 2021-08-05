Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed as traders await more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.5% to 27,728.12 while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,277.94 on Thursday. Benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell but that of Sydney rose. Employment is in the spotlight. On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP revealed that the U.S. private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The U.S. Labor Department will release a more comprehensive jobs report on Friday. Economists are projecting that U.S. employers added 700,000 jobs in July, bringing the national unemployment rate down to 5.7% from 5.9%, according to FactSet.